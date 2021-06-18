YOU COIN Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $941,272.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00059123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00024763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.00734538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00043525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00083287 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

