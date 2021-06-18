YUSRA (YUSRA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $36,891.00

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, YUSRA has traded up 31% against the dollar. YUSRA has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $36,891.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSRA coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000901 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YUSRA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00058824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00136303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00181314 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.94 or 0.00890464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,631.80 or 1.00425769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About YUSRA

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,302,823 coins. The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUSRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSRA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.