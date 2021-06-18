Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). Chimerix reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMRX shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. 5,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,887. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.29. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $713.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth $44,179,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,972,000 after acquiring an additional 706,656 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,284,000 after acquiring an additional 533,500 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth $17,508,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth $16,763,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

