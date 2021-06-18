Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Post -$1.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.47). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 93%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to ($4.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.65. 2,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,531. The stock has a market cap of $921.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.42. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $56.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

