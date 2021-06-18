Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Announce $2.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to post earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the lowest is $2.47. General Dynamics posted earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Dynamics.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on GD shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $187.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.12. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.