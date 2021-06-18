Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to Post $0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings. Knowles posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,700%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,983 in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,945,000 after purchasing an additional 503,631 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,648,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,675,000 after acquiring an additional 88,366 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 294.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,451 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 50.9% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 659,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,684 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. 13,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45. Knowles has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

