Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce sales of $101.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $116.80 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $88.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $399.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.31 million to $434.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $411.06 million, with estimates ranging from $378.30 million to $456.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTLR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $11.27 on Friday. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 4.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

