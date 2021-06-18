Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $623.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will announce $623.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $620.30 million to $626.30 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $560.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $122.26 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

