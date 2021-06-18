Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97. The J. M. Smucker reported earnings of $2.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,619 shares of company stock worth $348,157. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJM opened at $133.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

