Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. Wayfair reported earnings of $3.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $10.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.52.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,958,802.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,920,765.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $427,612.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,108,837.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W opened at $309.22 on Friday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $193.69 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.51. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 3.14.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

