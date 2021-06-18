Zacks: Analysts Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Brokerages predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.65. Chart Industries posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

GTLS traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $133.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,878. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $167.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

