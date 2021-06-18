Zacks: Analysts Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALL traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.35. 62,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,290. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $79.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

