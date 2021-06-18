Zacks: Analysts Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.63. Monster Beverage posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Argus raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $92.57 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,672,000 after buying an additional 35,243 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,254,000 after buying an additional 134,443 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

