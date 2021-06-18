Zacks: Analysts Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.04. Netflix reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $10.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $11.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.14 to $14.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $502.79. 168,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $506.41. Netflix has a 12 month low of $432.14 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

