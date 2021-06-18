Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). Appian posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. Appian’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $129.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.69. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.40 and a beta of 1.73. Appian has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

