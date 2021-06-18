Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Post Earnings of $4.96 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will report earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.79. Cigna posted earnings of $5.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $20.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.20 to $20.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $23.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.90 to $25.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $236.69 on Friday. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.