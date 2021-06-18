Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grifols’ earnings. Grifols posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Grifols will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grifols.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

GRFS stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. 1,462,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,006. Grifols has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.4385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 242.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Grifols by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Grifols during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

