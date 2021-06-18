Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Groupon posted earnings per share of ($0.93) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $5.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth $703,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,968. Groupon has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

