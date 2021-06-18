Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Million

Brokerages expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce $8.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the highest is $13.52 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of -$270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,348.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $133.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $149.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $419.45 million, with estimates ranging from $407.30 million to $441.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 18,250 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $320,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,202 shares in the company, valued at $705,545.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,350.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,165,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 263,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND opened at $16.06 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.