Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. WideOpenWest posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%.

WOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 755.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 428,045 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $16.72 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

