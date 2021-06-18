Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.26. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 421,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,590,000 after buying an additional 66,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $51.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

