Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Announce $1.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.29. Ecolab reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

NYSE:ECL traded down $2.55 on Friday, hitting $207.09. 6,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,573. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Ecolab by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.