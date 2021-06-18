Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $536.54 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report $536.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $518.20 million to $549.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $483.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,086,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,457,000 after buying an additional 140,718 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,345,000 after purchasing an additional 248,771 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $45.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

