Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.94 Million

Brokerages expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to report $39.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $44.30 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $8.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 376%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $195.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $215.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $299.26 million, with estimates ranging from $287.40 million to $312.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Several research firms have recently commented on EB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 9.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 3.10. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.32.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

