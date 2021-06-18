Zacks: Brokerages Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to Post $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Garmin posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.54. 1,044,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,947. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $145.20. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 in the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

