Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.30. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HBAN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $13.27. 45,653,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,094,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $16.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 191,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 314.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,258 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 772,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.