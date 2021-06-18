Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will post sales of $72.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.67 million. Wingstop reported sales of $66.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $289.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.41 million to $296.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $334.50 million, with estimates ranging from $320.43 million to $347.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WING. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.06.

WING stock opened at $146.10 on Friday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after acquiring an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Wingstop by 70.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after acquiring an additional 310,044 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Wingstop by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $36,482,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

