Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zalando currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zalando has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

