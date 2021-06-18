Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €102.72 ($120.85).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZAL shares. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL opened at €98.56 ($115.95) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €88.92. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.