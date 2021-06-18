Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.0612 on Top Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Zap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zap has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Zap has a market cap of $14.45 million and $163,984.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Zap Coin Profile

ZAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

