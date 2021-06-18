ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $10,591.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.03 or 0.00369309 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00150701 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00223989 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,226,999 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

