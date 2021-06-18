Zcoin Trading Up 14.2% This Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,570.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,215.88 or 0.06229526 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.11 or 0.01571824 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.37 or 0.00436807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00147416 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.52 or 0.00743640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.47 or 0.00437081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.00372164 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

