Zel Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.30 or 0.00366229 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00147153 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.26 or 0.00218344 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002432 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004269 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.