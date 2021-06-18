ZelaaPayAE Tops One Day Volume of $139,100.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $313,181.91 and $139,100.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007984 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009604 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000153 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000230 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

