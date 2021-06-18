Zenfuse (ZEFU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $205,611.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0637 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $205,611.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00059148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.16 or 0.00736916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00043564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083038 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,175,596 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.