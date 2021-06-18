Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) were down 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.70 and last traded at $51.70. Approximately 59 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 293,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $455,437.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,153,030.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 516,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,940,640.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,999,432 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

