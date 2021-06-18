ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $25.11 million and approximately $291,838.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 75.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00059109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00024866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.90 or 0.00736149 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00043383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083354 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

