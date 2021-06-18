ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) Trading Down 35.8% Over Last Week

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. ZeusNetwork has a total market cap of $49,770.33 and approximately $5.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar. One ZeusNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007857 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000155 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000231 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000544 BTC.

About ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork (CRYPTO:ZEUS) is a coin. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 coins. ZeusNetwork’s official website is zeusfundme.com . ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus and its Facebook page is accessible here

