ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $74.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $133,224.95 and approximately $74.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00059123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00024763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.00734538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00043525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00083287 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

