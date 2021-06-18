Zilla Trading 9.4% Lower This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Zilla has a total market cap of $236,898.17 and $4,622.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00060002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00025349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.14 or 0.00744985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00083278 BTC.

About Zilla

ZLA is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

