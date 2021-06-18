Zilliqa (ZIL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $62.95 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $62.95 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00179157 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002078 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.62 or 0.00624955 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,684,958,070 coins and its circulating supply is 11,393,490,917 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

