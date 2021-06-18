Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $112.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.67 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,118.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,070 shares of company stock valued at $8,041,485. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Z. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2,119.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 164.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $571,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $20,733,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

