Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Trading 4.6% Higher

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.04 and last traded at $118.88. 19,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 696,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.66.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 739.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,638,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,920,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $421,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.
See Also: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.