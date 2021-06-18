Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Trading 4.6% Higher

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.04 and last traded at $118.88. 19,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 696,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.66.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 739.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,638,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,920,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $421,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

