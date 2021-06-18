ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Hits $0.0042

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $27,323.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00057907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00135838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00180821 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.95 or 0.00880959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,773.52 or 0.99746295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

