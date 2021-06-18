Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to report sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $8.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Shares of ZBH opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.