ZINC (ZINC) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last week, ZINC has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a market cap of $63,033.93 and $109.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00059000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00024602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.95 or 0.00727607 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00043129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00082732 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.