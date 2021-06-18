Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Position Reduced by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,171 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $114,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

