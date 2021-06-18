Zloadr Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Zloadr has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zloadr has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $111.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zloadr coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000569 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00059238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00025052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.00 or 0.00740551 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00043694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00082981 BTC.

Zloadr Profile

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

