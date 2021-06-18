ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) versus TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Head-To-Head Contrast

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TFI International and ZTO Express (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFI International 0 2 11 0 2.85 ZTO Express (Cayman) 1 1 1 0 2.00

TFI International presently has a consensus price target of $94.23, indicating a potential upside of 5.10%. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.25%. Given TFI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TFI International is more favorable than ZTO Express (Cayman).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of TFI International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TFI International and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFI International 7.15% 19.30% 8.52% ZTO Express (Cayman) 15.97% 10.16% 8.27%

Risk & Volatility

TFI International has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TFI International and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFI International $3.78 billion 2.21 $275.67 million $3.30 27.17 ZTO Express (Cayman) $3.86 billion 4.76 $660.88 million $0.88 33.65

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than TFI International. TFI International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTO Express (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TFI International beats ZTO Express (Cayman) on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank container, and dedicated services, as well as TL brokerage services. This segment carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,867 tractors, 25,520 trailers, and 9,926 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

