$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. IntriCon posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IntriCon.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IIN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in IntriCon by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IntriCon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in IntriCon by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in IntriCon by 158.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in IntriCon by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.40. 63,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,674. The firm has a market cap of $185.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.